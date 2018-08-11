Clement gained 30 yards on five rushing attempts and caught both of his targets for a total of two yards in Thursday's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

Clement showed why he has a firm spot in the Philadelphia backfield when he rushed for at least five yards on each of his first four carries and also showed his pass-catching chops. The former undrafted rookie emerged late last season and in the playoffs and is in line for a possible breakout this year behind Jay Ajayi.