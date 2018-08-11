Eagles' Corey Clement: Totals 32 yards in preseason opener
Clement gained 30 yards on five rushing attempts and caught both of his targets for a total of two yards in Thursday's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh.
Clement showed why he has a firm spot in the Philadelphia backfield when he rushed for at least five yards on each of his first four carries and also showed his pass-catching chops. The former undrafted rookie emerged late last season and in the playoffs and is in line for a possible breakout this year behind Jay Ajayi.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Expecting more work•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Excels as receiver in SB LII victory•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees just 10 snaps in win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees seven touches in win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Limited to six touches•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Makes most of five touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...