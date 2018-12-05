Clement carried five times for 27 yards and caught all three of his targets for 47 yards in Monday night's 28-13 win over Washington.

Clement continued to fill the role of change-of-pace back behind Josh Adams and saw 23 snaps on the day, just one fewer than the previous week, even with Darren Sproles returning to the fold. The 24-year-old was also the only running back targeted in the passing game. Clement has reached at least 74 total yards in each of his last two games despite seeing no more than eight touches in either contest. He'll be hard-pressed to keep the streak going as Sproles' role in the offense should increase going forward and the Eagles face off against Dallas' fifth-ranked defense against running backs Week 14.