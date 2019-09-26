Clement (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers, is expected to be healthy enough to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clement looked to be trending toward an inactive status for a second straight game after he was listed as a non-participant in the Eagles' initial practice report for Week 4, but his outlook improved substantially after he upgraded to a full listing Wednesday. While Clement isn't fully in the clear just yet, the Eagles will likely make him available Thursday if he experiences no complications during his pregame workout. The clear No. 4 option on the Eagles' depth chart at running back, Clement is expected to be limited mostly to special-teams work if he suits up.