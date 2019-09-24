Eagles' Corey Clement: Trending upward
Clement (shoulder) was a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Clement was listed as non-participant on Monday's report, so it appears the Wisconsin product is trending in the right direction in advance of Thursday's game against Green Bay.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Best Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.