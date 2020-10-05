Clement rushed twice for three yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over San Francisco.
Clement saw just four snaps in the win. The good news for the Wisconsin product is that at least he has a good shot to get the ball when in the game. The downside is that he has been on the field for a grand total of 13 offensive plays over the last three games.
