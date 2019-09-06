Eagles' Corey Clement: Will form part of committee
Clement will mix into the passing game when matchups dictate, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Clement almost certainly won't see the same volume as Jordan Howard or Miles Sanders, but it sounds like he will be involved, and coach Doug Pederson has been known to ride the hot hand. At the start of the season, the 24-year-old will mix in behind those latter two backs and alongside veteran Darren Sproles. The undrafted free-agent out of Wisconsin has averaged 447.5 total yards and four touchdowns over his two NFL seasons and projects similarly this year.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Returns to start preseason game•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Hoping for appearance Thursday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Getting run with first unit•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Involved in full-team sessions•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Does solo work•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Appears ready for camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...