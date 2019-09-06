Clement will mix into the passing game when matchups dictate, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Clement almost certainly won't see the same volume as Jordan Howard or Miles Sanders, but it sounds like he will be involved, and coach Doug Pederson has been known to ride the hot hand. At the start of the season, the 24-year-old will mix in behind those latter two backs and alongside veteran Darren Sproles. The undrafted free-agent out of Wisconsin has averaged 447.5 total yards and four touchdowns over his two NFL seasons and projects similarly this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories