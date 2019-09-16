Eagles' Corey Clement: Will miss at least one week
Clement (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Monday and is expected to miss one or two weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Clement suffered a shoulder injury on a kick return during the third quarter of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons. He did not return to the game but appears to only be managing a short-term injury. As long as Clement is forced to miss time, expect Miles Sanders to handle kick returns and Darren Sproles to take back punts.
