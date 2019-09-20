Eagles' Corey Clement: Will not play vs. Lions
Clement (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
This comes as no surprise, as Clement was unable to practice all week due to his shoulder injury. Reports surfaced earlier this week that Clement would likely be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks, so his status for Week 4 is certainly in doubt as well. Clement had gotten very limited work on offense to start the season, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact Sunday.
