Clement (quad) will practice Friday, and the Eagles will make a call on his Week 5 status afterward, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Clement did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday, but he is slated to see at least some work Friday. Per head coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles' final injury report of the week will reveal whether or not Clement has a chance to take the field in Week 5.