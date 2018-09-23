Eagles' Corey Clement: Will serve in starting role Week 3
Clement (quadriceps) will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Colts, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
With the quad injury Clement picked up Friday not considered a major concern, he'll suit up Week 3 and have a prime opportunity awaiting him with the top two backs on the depth chart, Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring), both ruled out for the afternoon. Clement shined in a supporting role in last week's win over the Buccaneers with 85 total yards and a touchdown on 11 touches (six carries, five receptions), but he should see his involvement on the ground pick up considerably while Ajayi is sidelined. Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams are also on hand to provide depth behind Clement, though it's unclear if head coach Doug Pederson plans to take a true committee approach to the backfield or lean heavily on Clement as the team's lead back.
