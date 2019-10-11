Eagles' Corey Clement: Won't play Sunday
Clement (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
With Darren Sproles (quadriceps) also out, the Eagles' Week 6 backfield will be led by Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders, with Boston Scott a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad for depth purposes.
