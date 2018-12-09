Clement (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Dallas.

Clement was a casualty of getting his right leg rolled up on, with his injury eventually clarified as to his knee, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Well before he was ruled out, Clement was seen on the sideline in sweats and with a brace on the knee, per Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The severity of the injury is unknown, but the Eagles should clarify Clement's health in due time. With Clement sidelined, the backfield has been whittled down to Josh Adams, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood.

