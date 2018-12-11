Eagles' Corey Graham: 10-tackle day
Graham recorded 10 tackles (six solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 99 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
The veteran reached a double-digit tackle count for the first time this season. It was also his first interception of the year, picking off Dak Prescott and returning it to the Cowboys 2-yard line where the Eagles would score on the next play.
