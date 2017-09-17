Play

Eagles' Corey Graham: Active for Week 2

Graham (hamstring) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs, Dave Zangaro of CSNPhilly.com reports.

Graham's status for Week 2 was originally up in the air due to a hamstring injury after logging two tackles in the season opener. He figures to provide depth at safety behind Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories