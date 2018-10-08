Graham did not participate at Monday's walkthrough, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Monday's session was not an official practice, so Graham's non-participation is an estimation, but it is still not good news regarding his availability for Thursday's game against the Giants. Chris Maragos (knee) and Rodney McLeod (knee) both remain out, so if Graham is forced to miss Week 6, Malcolm Jenkins and Deiondre would be the only healthy safeties remaining on Philadelphia's roster.

