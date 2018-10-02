Eagles' Corey Graham: Leads team in tackles
Graham recorded nine tackles (eight solo) across 71 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
With Rodney McLeod (knee) out for the season, Graham has taken over as the starting free safety and is making the most of his opportunities. The 33-year-old led the Eagles in tackles and played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. If his workload remains this high, Graham could become of some worth in IDP leagues.
