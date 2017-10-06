Play

Eagles' Corey Graham: Listed as questionable

Graham (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Graham was a full participant in practice this week, so the expectation is that the safety is active and ready to go for Sunday's contest against. With Rodney McLeod (hamstring) expected to play this week as well, Graham will likely serve as a backup in the secondary.

