Eagles' Corey Graham: Misses practice Thursday

Graham has not practiced this week, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Graham is one of a trio of Eagles safeties battling hamstring injuries, but is the most likely of the three to play Sunday. If he can't go, Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Maragos will get the start, with recently-acquired Trae Elston and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill filling in in case of emergency. It's also possible Philadelphia could use one of their corners at the position.