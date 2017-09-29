Play

Eagles' Corey Graham: Out again Sunday

Graham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

This will be Graham's second straight absence, as injuries continue to plague the Eagles' secondary. With Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) also ruled out, Philly will be facing depth issues at safety Sunday in Los Angeles.

