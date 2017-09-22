Play

Eagles' Corey Graham: Out for Week 3

Graham (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Graham did not practice this week after being a game-day decision Week 2. The Eagles situation at safety is a bit complicated with Graham and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) already ruled out and Rodney McLeod (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game.

