Graham logged eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

That makes back-to-back games of at least 60 snaps and eight tackles for Graham. The 33-year-old hasn't made too many big plays this season with no sacks or interceptions and just two passes defensed on the year. With the Eagles' secondary seemingly in a constant state of turmoil, he should continue to see opportunities as long as he also avoids the injury bug.

