Eagles' Corey Graham: Ruled out again
Graham (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Graham will miss his third consecutive game due to a lingering hamstring issue. The veteran safety will work to get healthy during Philadelphia's bye week, and Deiondre' Hall should play an increased defensive role during Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
