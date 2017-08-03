Eagles' Corey Graham: Signs with Eagles

Graham signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Graham, a 10-year veteran, played in Buffalo last season, where he totaled 87 tackles, including a sack, and nine passes defensed, including an interception. He hasn't missed a game in the past nine years and will provide some extra depth and experience to the Philadelphia secondary.

