Eagles' Corey Graham: Signs with Eagles
Graham signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Graham, a 10-year veteran, played in Buffalo last season, where he totaled 87 tackles, including a sack, and nine passes defensed, including an interception. He hasn't missed a game in the past nine years and will provide some extra depth and experience to the Philadelphia secondary.
