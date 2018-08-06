Graham stated Sunday that the 2018 season will be his last year in the league, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 33-year-old, who re-signed with the Eagles earlier Sunday, is entering his 12th season in the NFL. After averaging over 1,000 snaps in his final two seasons with Buffalo in 2015 and 2016, Graham saw just 370 defensive snaps in Philadelphia last season, and there's been no indication that he'll take on an expanded role in 2018.