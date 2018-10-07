Graham is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to a hamstring injury.

Graham has looked solid in replacement of Rodney McLeod (knee) as the Eagles' starting strong safety, but has suffered an injury of undisclosed severity. With Chris Maragos (knee) still on the PUP list, Philadelphia could be forced to rely on Deiondre' Hall as their starting free safety if Graham is unable to return to the field.