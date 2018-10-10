Eagles' Corey Graham: Will not play Thursday
Graham (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Eagles' matchup against the Giants on Thursday.
Graham was unable to practice during the Eagles' short week with a hamstring injury he sustained Sunday against the Vikings. With Graham out, the Eagles will be forced to rely heavily on their two healthy safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Deiondre' Hall.
