Graham will start at safety for the Eagles now that Rodney McLeod (knee) is out for the season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Graham was already seeing a healthy portion of snaps but now will be on the field even more. The 33-year-old has five tackles (four) solo and a pass defensed on the season and is still unlikely to be much of a factor in IDP leagues even with the increased playing time. Deiondre' Hall or Tre Sullivan could fill in as the Eagles' third safety, Graham's former position.