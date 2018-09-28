Eagles' Corey Graham: Will see increased snaps
Graham will start at safety for the Eagles now that Rodney McLeod (knee) is out for the season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Graham was already seeing a healthy portion of snaps but now will be on the field even more. The 33-year-old has five tackles (four) solo and a pass defensed on the season and is still unlikely to be much of a factor in IDP leagues even with the increased playing time. Deiondre' Hall or Tre Sullivan could fill in as the Eagles' third safety, Graham's former position.
