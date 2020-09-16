site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Craig James: Placed on injured reserve Tuesday
James (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
James will land on IR, as expected, and will be out at least three weeks. Cre'Von LeBlanc should see some additional special teams opportunities with James out.
