James was signed to the Eagles' active roster Tuesday.

James, who previously resided on Philadelphia's practice squad, logged 11 special-teams snaps compared to one defensive snap for the Eagles in Week 2 against Atlanta. He figures to again serve as depth/special-teams player during Thursday's game against the Packers, but that could change quickly if an injury forces another cornerback to join starter Ronald Darby (hamstring) on the sidelines. Wide receiver Greg Ward was waived in a corresponding transaction.

