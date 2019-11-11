Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Monday that a return for LeBlanc (foot) is "on the horizon," Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

LeBlanc is working to recover from a Lisfranc sprain sustained late July. The 25-year-old appears to be making progress toward a return to practice, at which point the Eagles will have a 21-day window to evaluate him for a return to the active roster.