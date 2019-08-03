LeBlanc could be out until November with a Lisfranc sprain, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

LeBlanc sustained the injury on the first day of training camp. It was originally hoped that the 25-year-old could return for the start of the regular season, but now he'll be sidelined until at least mid-to-late-September. The Eagles signed Orlando Scandrick on July 28 to help the secondary while LeBlanc nurses this injury.