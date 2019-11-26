Play

LeBlanc (foot) returned to practice Tuesday, thus starting a 21-day window to be activated from IR.

LeBlanc has been "getting close" to a return for a month now, but this marks the first material move in that effort. The Eagles have until Dec. 17 to activate LeBlanc to the active roster, although he's eligible to return as soon as Sunday against the Dolphins depending on how he responds to practice. The Eagles secondary has allowed 167.5 passing yards per game over their last four, so it remains to be seen how LeBlanc fits in once he's ready.

