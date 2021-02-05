LeBlanc (ankle) notched 22 tackles (19 solo), one sack, two defended passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across nine games in 2020.

LeBlanc started for the Eagles in Week 3 of the 2020 season, but during the other eight of his games with the team he played either a depth or rotational role. Then in late November, he suffered a season-ending high-ankle sprain. The 26-year-old is on track to hit free agency this offseason, and it seems likely that he'll have to settle for a reserve role wherever he next suits up.