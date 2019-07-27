LeBlanc suffered an undisclosed injury at Friday's practice, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It is unclear how severe LeBlanc's injury is or if he will be sidelined for any period of time. The recently turned 26-year-old was a nice surprise down the stretch last season, specifically due to his defense of slot receiver position. Expect an update on his status once more clarity is gained on this situation.

More News
Our Latest Stories