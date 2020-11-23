LeBlanc suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Browns and is expected to land on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

LeBlanc suffered a second-degree sprain and is in danger of missing the rest of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 26-year-old cornerback was considered dependable depth for the Eagles' secondary behind Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox and Nickell Robey-Coleman. Michael Jacquet could see more reps moving forward in LeBlanc's place.