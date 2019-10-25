Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that LeBlanc (foot) is "getting close" to his return, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

LeBlanc suffered a Lisfranc sprain in late July and was expected to miss up to three months, and it's been almost exactly three months since sustaining the injury. The 25-year-old is eligible to return from injured reserve for Week 9, but there's been no indication of when he's actually expected to retake the practice field.

