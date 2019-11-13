According to head coach Doug Pederson, LeBlanc (foot) is still not healthy enough to come off injured reserve, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

This news comes on the heels of a report stating LeBlanc's return was "on the horizon". Clearly, based on Doug Pederson's comments, the defensive back still needs more time. LeBlanc suffered a Lisfranc sprain back in July and has yet to play a game in 2019.