LeBlanc (foot) won't be activated off injured reserve Week 9, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

LeBlanc is eligible to be activated off injured reserve Week 9, but it appears as though he'll need more time. The 25-year-old is recovering from a Lisfranc sprain suffered late July. A timetable for his return to the practice field remains undisclosed.

