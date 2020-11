LeBlanc (ankle) has been placed on the Eagles' reserve/injured list, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The cornerback suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Browns and will now sit out at least three weeks before he can return to action. Through nine games this season, LeBlanc has recorded 22 tackles (19 solo), two passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble. Look for Michael Jacquet to potentially see increased reps in the coming weeks as a result.