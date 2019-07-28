Eagles' Cre'von LeBlanc: Out several weeks
LeBlanc will miss the next several weeks with a foot sprain, but should be ready for the start of the regular season as the injury doesn't require surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
LeBlanc sustained the injury in Friday's practice and was spotted in a walking boot Sunday. In response to the situation, the Eagles signed Orlando Scandrick on Sunday after a workout.
