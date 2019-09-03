LeBlanc (foot) signed a one-year extension with the Eagles and was placed on injured reserve Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

LeBlanc will remain in Philly through at least the 2020 season after signing with the club last year. In eight regular-season games with the Eagles in 2018, LeBlanc had 32 tackles and five pass breakups in 351 snaps. LeBlanc has been dealing with a foot injury since training camp and will now miss at least the first eight weeks of the season as he continues to recover.