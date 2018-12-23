LeBlanc (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

LeBlanc has benefited from an increased workload in the Eagles battered secondary, logging over 70 defensive snaps in back-to-back games and making 12 tackles in that span. The Eagles will need to use LeBlanc in the same capacity again against Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

