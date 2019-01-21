Eagles' Cre'von LeBlanc: Totals 27 tackles in 2018
LeBlanc generated 27 tackles and one pass breakup over 11 total games for the Eagles and Lions in 2018.
LeBlanc didn't see any live action until he signed with Detroit in October, and he didn't have a significant defensive role until he was released by the Lions and scooped up by the Eagles in November. Thanks to the all the injuries that inflicted the team's secondary, LeBlanc was ultimately needed to man a heavy snap count down the stretch and into Philadelphia's postseason run. While Ronald Darby (knee) will be a free agent this offseason, a healthy Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) could shrink LeBlanc's role ahead of the 2019 campaign.
