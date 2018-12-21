LeBlanc (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

LeBlanc has drawn two consecutive starts in the Eagles' injury-depleted secondary, and would likely see a similar workload versus the Texans if he's able to suit up. If LeBlanc were to sit out Week 16, De'Vante Bausby and Deiondre' Hall would each benefit from increased snaps.