Eagles' Cre'von LeBlanc: Wears questionable tag
LeBlanc (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
LeBlanc has drawn two consecutive starts in the Eagles' injury-depleted secondary, and would likely see a similar workload versus the Texans if he's able to suit up. If LeBlanc were to sit out Week 16, De'Vante Bausby and Deiondre' Hall would each benefit from increased snaps.
