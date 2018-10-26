Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Absent from injury report
Alexander (quadriceps) is not listed on Friday's injury report, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Alexander missed two consecutive games due to a lingering quadriceps injury, but will suit up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The fourth-year pro has taken all of his snaps this season on special teams.
More News
-
Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Will not play Thursday•
-
Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Claimed by Philly•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Back in action•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Misses offseason program with shoulder injury•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Alexander: Won't return Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...