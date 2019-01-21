Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Contained to special teams in 2018
Alexander produced four tackles over 12 games in 2018.
Alexander didn't log a single snap on defense, but he was heavily involved on special teams. The 2015 fifth-rounder will become an unrestricted free agent in March.
