Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Questionable for divisional round
Alexander (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Saints.
Alexander has missed four straight games due to a lingering hamstring issue, but appears to have a shot at suiting up in New Orleans. The fourth-year pro did not play a single defensive snap during the regular season, so expect Alexander to do most of his damage on special teams if he plays Sunday.
