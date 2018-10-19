Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Ruled out Sunday
Alexander (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Alexander continues to progress in his recovery from a lingering hamstring issue. The fourth-year pro has logged all of his snaps on special teams this season, so Alexander's absence is unlikely to notably impact the Week 7 matchup.
