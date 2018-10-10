Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Will not play Thursday
Alexander (quadricep) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Giants.
Alexander was able to log a limited practice Monday but didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday. The Oregon State product has logged all of his snaps (107) this season on special teams.
