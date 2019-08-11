Eagles' Daeshon Hall: Considered day-to-day
Hall is dealing with a shoulder injury, and the team considers him day-to-day, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Hall suffered the injury during Thursday's preseason game, and had been a standout performer in the game. This injury comes at a bad time for Hall, considering he's battling for a roster spot. Per Kaye, the youngster will return to the lineup during the preseason at some point to compete with Shareef Miller, Kasim Edebali and Eli Harold.
